Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Decreased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 142,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $6,677,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.06. 501,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

