TCF Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

TCF Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TCF Financial to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. 1,249,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance K. Opperman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

