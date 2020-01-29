TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 753.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. 71,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,760. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

