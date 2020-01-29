TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 126,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 278,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Relx by 1,287.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 140,914 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,765. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

