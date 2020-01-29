TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 34,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,179. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

