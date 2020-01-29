TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 381.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,484,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 471,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 124,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,609. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.17. 38,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

