TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 187.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. The stock had a trading volume of 311,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

