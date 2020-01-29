TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 515 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 272.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in PACCAR by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $591,225.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares in the company, valued at $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

