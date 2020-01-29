TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.25 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.07. 2,710,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

