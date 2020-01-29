Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in January

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TECD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

