TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $764.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,309. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.