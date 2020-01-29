Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.86, approximately 6,749 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 154,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 24.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 112,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

