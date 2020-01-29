Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.86, approximately 6,749 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 154,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
