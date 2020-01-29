Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 12,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,343. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.17 million. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $7,578,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

