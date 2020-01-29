Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 599.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 11,423.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. 29,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,383. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.85. Tellurian Inc has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

