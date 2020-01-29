Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TVE opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

