Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,044 shares of company stock worth $30,077 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 114.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

