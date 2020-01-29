TESSCO Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

TESSCO Technologies has a payout ratio of -500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 173.9%.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 85,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.16. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

