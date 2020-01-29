Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,928,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

