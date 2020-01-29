Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.40-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.73-0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Cfra lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.43. 189,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

