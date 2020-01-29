Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. G.Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.15.

Shares of TTPH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,093. The company has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. Equities analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

