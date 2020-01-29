Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

