Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.99 billion.Textron also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.