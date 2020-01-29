The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.