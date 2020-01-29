The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. 1,797,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,166. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 597.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

