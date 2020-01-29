The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Holdings Raised by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 1,659.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The GEO Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 386,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,691. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.