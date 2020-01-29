The Voyager Token Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Livecoin, IDEX, AirSwap, CoinExchange, Binance, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

