TheStreet Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to C+

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,351. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

