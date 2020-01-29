Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Shares of TRI opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $80.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 798,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 243,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 193,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

