Thore Cash Trading Up 16.7% This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. Thore Cash has a market cap of $45,337.00 and approximately $34,102.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00648224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007421 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00035172 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

