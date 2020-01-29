Tidex Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $732.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $732.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

