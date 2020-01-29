TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.94. TigerLogic shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 238,314 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

TigerLogic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

