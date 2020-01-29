Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 792,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMDI stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMDI. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

