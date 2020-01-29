Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) shares were down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.58), approximately 4,952 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.59).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Titon Company Profile (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

