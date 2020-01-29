TokenClub (TCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $646,197.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $646,197.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, CoinBene and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenClub alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.21 or 0.05593265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene, FCoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenClub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.