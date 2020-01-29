Totally Plc (LON:TLY) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.25

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TLY traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 13.86 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 848,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.47. Totally has a one year low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 15.48 ($0.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Totally in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

