Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $217,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.24. 7,005,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,260,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

