TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.16. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 23,143,170 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

