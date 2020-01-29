Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,117% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,071,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,971,000 after buying an additional 1,089,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,719,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,435,000 after buying an additional 587,807 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of BOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BOX by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,420,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after buying an additional 925,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 37,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.39. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. JMP Securities downgraded shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

