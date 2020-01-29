Traders Buy Large Volume of Grand Canyon Education Put Options (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,305 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,109% compared to the average daily volume of 356 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

