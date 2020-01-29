Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,106 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 853% compared to the typical daily volume of 536 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.88. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.