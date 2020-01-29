Traders Purchase Large Volume of Brown & Brown Call Options (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 736% compared to the average daily volume of 121 call options.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.02. 60,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after acquiring an additional 410,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

