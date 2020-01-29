TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Short Interest Update

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRXC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 77,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 456,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

