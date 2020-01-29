TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.29

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.29 and traded as low as $102.50. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $102.50, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

