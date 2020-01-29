TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

