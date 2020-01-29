Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of TRMB opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $83,087.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

