Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 0.2%

Tritax EuroBox PLC (LON:EBOX) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.80 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.18), 155,088 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large Continental European logistics real estate assets, which fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply chain. Our assets are focused on the most- established logistics markets and major population centres, across core Continental European countries.

