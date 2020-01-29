TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,058 Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $116.31. 40,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

