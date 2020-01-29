TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Aegis lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,456.70. 1,042,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,006.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,396.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,271.43. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.