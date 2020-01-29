TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 490,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. 8,982,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

