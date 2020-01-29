TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 9,414 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $28.48. 224,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

